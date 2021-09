For the sixth time this month, the maximum air temperature in Madeira exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (ºC), with five of these extreme records being felt at the Funchal/Lido meteorological station.

Today, for the second consecutive day, the Lido recorded (until 6 pm) the highest temperature value (30.5 C), the second highest value this month, after this the same month has recorded 32.3 C, on 1 September; and 30.3 C, on days 8, 9 and 14. The other record above 30 was in Porto Moniz (30.1 C, day 2).

From Diário Notícias