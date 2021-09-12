This is a case imported from the UK and 11 cases of local transmission.

As of September 15, 2021, there are 12 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 11554 confirmed cases of covid-19

There are now another 15 recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 11322 cases recovered from covid-19.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with covid-19

There are 157 active cases, of which 40 are imported cases and 117 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that five people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, none in intensive care, and 53 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.