VEREDA DO AREEIRO OFFICIALLY REOPENED

The route between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo, one of the most popular routes in the mountain areas, is open again after being closed on the 3rd due to a landslide in a dangerous place that obstructed the path and destroyed about 20 meters path, as well as guardrails and balconies.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation immediately started the cleaning and repair work, having concluded the work on the 15th. In this way, the path and the protections in place were fully restored.

It should be noted that the difficulty in operating in these places is greater, taking into account that all the material necessary for the repair was transported by hand during more than an hour’s journey from Pico do Areeiro. However, the quick intervention, with qualified operators, meant that in a relatively short period the path was opened again.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...