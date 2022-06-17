ATLANTIC FESTIVAL OFFERS VARIED SHOWS THIS WEEKEND

The 2022 edition of the Atlantic Festival, an initiative of the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Directorate of Tourism, promises several moments of animation between today and Sunday.

Thus, from 6 pm today until midnight there is another summer sunset at Praça do Povo, with a performance by Luana Teixeira scheduled for 7 pm. At 10 pm, the Water Screen begins, a multimedia show that translates into the projection of a video that includes color, light and sound using a system composed of a translucent screen of water with a minimum width of 50 meters. . It is a work by Roberto Macedo Alves.

Soon after, at 10:30 pm, Paradise Circus presents the circus arts show “KAI”. Held at Praça do Povo, next to the Cais do Funchal, this is an avant-garde show linked to the 4 elements of nature, born from the fusion of dance with circus arts, around the Atlantic Festival. The show has several performers passing through dancers in contemporary dance, foot acrobatics, aerialists, trapeze artists, combined forces, fire jugglers, giant fans, fire breathers, singing, aquaball, among others.

Tomorrow, starting at 6 pm, there will be a new Praça do Povo summer sunset, this time with Miguel Pires Trio performing at 7 pm. At 10:30 pm, another pyromusical show takes place, this time by the company HC Pyrotechnics, from Belgium, with the theme “A Journey of Emotions”. At 11 pm there is a new presentation of the circus arts show “KAI”.

On Sunday, the 19th, at 19:00, C’azoada animation plus a summer sunset (from 18:00 to 23:00).

All these activities have free access.

It should also be noted that Praça do Povo also hosts, between today and Sunday, another Bread Fair, organized for over 20 years by the Lions Club of Funchal, with the aim of raising funds for the club’s social works. Each edition of this event counts with animation by folk groups, in the mornings and afternoons of the fair days. The initiative takes place between 5 pm and midnight today, between 10 am and midnight tomorrow and, on Sunday, between 11 am and 11 pm.

