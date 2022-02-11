MILLENNIUM BRANCH IN CAMACHA CLOSES ON FEBRUARY 25

On the 25th of February, Camacha will see the only bank that is resisted in this locality, Millennium bcp, close its doors.

In 2020, the parish also saw the Santander bank go from the center of this village, removing from the population two of the most used ATMs by those who lived there.

Questioned by JM, Millennium bcp only confirmed its departure on the 25th of February, justifying it with the fact that “it seeks at all times to adjust the service to the needs of its Customers and the evolution of the business, with a dynamic and integrated management between the different relationship channels with Customers”.

“In addition to the alternative contact and transaction channels available to Millennium bcp Customers, they can also be used at any branch of the bank. In this case, the nearest branch is in Caniço (about 4km away), Rua Doutor Francisco Peres, Edf Jardins Caniço – Bl A Lj 3/5, 9125-014 Caniço”, added the bank.

From Jornal Madeira

This is terrible for the population. In Caniço de Baixo we have also had most our ATMs removed, so now only the multibanco at the petrol station, and throughout the area, they are half the time without money.

