COVID-19: 54 PATIENTS HOSPITALISED IN MADEIRA

There are currently 54 covid-19 patients hospitalised in the Region (seven less than yesterday), 2 of which are in intensive care.

According to information released this morning by the regional health authorities, of the 54 hospitalised patients, 27 have complete vaccination, one has not yet completed his vaccination schedule and 15 are not vaccinated.

In intensive care, there are two users (one aged between 18 and 65 years old and the other over 65 years old), one of whom is unvaccinated and the other is fully vaccinated.

The Region currently accounts for 610 hospitalizations divided by Hospital dos Marmeleiros and Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

