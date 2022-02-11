EASYJET WARNS OF THE OBLIGATION TO FILL IN A FORM BY PASSENGERS FLYING FROM MADEIRA TO THE CONTINENT

The airline EasyJet warned, in a statement, of the obligation to fill in the Passenger Location Form (PLF) flying from the Autonomous Region of Madeira to the Mainland.

“We warn all people who have flights between the Region and the Mainland to comply with this obligation imposed by the Portuguese government”, points out EasyJet, stressing that it will “scrupulously comply with the law”.

Failure to comply, as the company says, “the payment of high fines, applied to easyJet and passengers”, so, in strict compliance with the law, EasyJet states that it is obliged to “deny boarding to those who does not provide proof of having completed the required electronic PLF”.

“As the #1 airline in Madeira, we consider that this imposition is an unnecessary restriction on freedom of movement within the national territory, especially when we are in a phase of easing restrictions, and even more when the same rule is not imposed on other domestic flights such as Lisbon Porto”, he emphasizes.

