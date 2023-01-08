Pay to Park Caniço de Baixo

Pay to Park Caniço de BaixoTobi Hughes·8th January 2023Madeira News Many streets in Caniço de Baixo are already having the white parking bays repainted in blue for parking and meters have already been installed. Thanks to Pam for the photos. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related