Miguel Albuquerque will pay for the next mega bolo rei which takes place annually at this time in Câmara de Lobos. It is the consequence of the President of the Regional Government having taken the ‘fava’. The president of the municipality was responsible for the ‘toast’.

For now, several hundred people are gathered at Praça da Autonomia to join the Mega Bolo Rei measuring 196 meters and weighing 289 kilos, which makes it the biggest ever since the City Council organizes it.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...