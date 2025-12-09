Lobo Marinho will be out on January 5th for maintenance and is expected to return in mid-February.

The ship Lobo Marinho will begin its annual maintenance at the start of 2026, with its last voyage on January 5th, departing from Funchal at 8:00 AM and returning from Porto Santo at 12:00 PM. The company anticipates the downtime will be approximately five weeks.

Porto Santo Line also informs that “during the period of immobilization of the ship, the company will ensure air transport between islands exclusively for residents of Porto Santo registered on the SIMplifica platform of the Regional Government of Madeira (as required by the airline), and only on flights originating from that island. Thus, it will make available up to 50 seats per day, per route, totaling 100 seats (except on Tuesdays)”, as can be read in the statement sent.

Regarding the transport of goods, as in previous years, Porto Santo Line reaffirms its commitment to ensuring regular transport between the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo, guaranteeing the continuity of operations and supporting the needs of local businesses.

Weekly shipments will have free storage to facilitate any logistical difficulties; “we will provide dry and refrigerated containers at the port of Porto Santo, guaranteeing free storage for traders, as in previous years.”

Like this: Like Loading...