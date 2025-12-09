Madeira Unlocked has just officially launched its events app, created in Madeira and for Madeira, bringing together locals, expatriates, and visitors around authentic, cultural, and local experiences. The app is free, ad-free, and available to facilitate the discovery of events and give visibility to organizers of all sizes.

A great app with everything in one place, easy to navigate and find whats on, on the day you request.

The story of Madeira Unlocked begins with Andy Meyer and Simone Meyer, who moved to Madeira wanting to fully embrace the culture of their new island. Upon arrival, Andy and Simone discovered that, despite a strong desire to participate in local life, it was surprisingly difficult to know when and where genuinely Madeiran events were happening. Information was often fragmented, and events often appeared separate: some hosted only tourists, others were primarily aimed at expats, and many were designed only for locals. The desire to do something better—a way to engage, share, and celebrate together—sparked the determination to create Madeira Unlocked. Andy Meyer explains: “Madeira Unlocked is more than an events app; it’s a movement to bring the extraordinary diversity of activities on our island to everyone’s fingertips. We pride ourselves on empowering not only residents and visitors, but also the small organisations and event organizers that make Madeira so vibrant.”

Because it’s news:

A platform created and developed in Madeira, with a mission of inclusion and community belonging.

Focus on real and up-to-date events, curated to foster connections between locals, expats, and tourists.

Free and without in-app advertising, reinforcing equitable access to the island’s culture and social fabric.

