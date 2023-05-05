Camping in Madeira

Please Note Ground Fires are not allowed…..

Thanks to Maria Barcelos for sending me this information.

Below is a list of places you can camp on the island. You will need to get a permit to camp on this link.

https://simplifica.madeira.gov.pt/services/7

You cannot light fires on the ground, and the Forestry Guards hopefully are keeping on top of this. We are going through and extremely dry period now, and fires can easily spread and become catastrophic.

Only fires can be lit in the purpose built areas, many places have these around the island along with water supply.

