Closed public seafront promenade next to the Pestana Promenade

Unbelievable the stupidity of some people.

The Public Promenade next to the Hotel Pestana Promenade is temporarily closed. The pedestrian route was closed by firefighters engaged in the rescue operation for a tourist who was ‘stuck’ on a difficult-to-access part of the escarpment.

The rescue operation is being carried out by a team of Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (3 vehicles) and is accompanied by the Funchal Sapadores Firefighters (1 vehicle) and by the Maritime Police, both on land and by sea (semi-rigid vessel).

From Diário Notícias

