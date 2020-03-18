Three elements of the Sapadores do Funchal Fire Brigade have been quarantined since yesterday in their homes, as well as their families, after having transported the Dutch citizen infected with the new coronavirus, the first confirmed case in Madeira.

According to the JM, the three members of the corporation will fulfill the 14 days of mandatory quarantine, because they were involved in the transport of the ambulance patient between the hotel where she was staying and the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

After it was confirmed that the 61-year-old woman, who had come from Holland accompanied by a group of tourists, had tested positive, the corporation was contacted by the regional health authority, so that the elements remained in their homes in order to fulfill the period quarantine and check if, however, symptoms of the disease appear.

Another 45 people are also having tests who may have had some contact with the positive lady.

From JM