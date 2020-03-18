Due to the unprecedented circumstances, we’re launching our winter schedule early so that if you have an existing booking you can change to a flight for travel up until February 2021.

We’ve waived our change fees until further notice, so you can currently amend the date and/or destination of your existing flight booking for free. The quickest and easiest way to do this is via Manage Bookings on our website. We’ve also got a dedicated Customer Service number to support those wanting to change existing bookings: 0330 365 5030.

Until midnight on Tuesday 24/3/20, fares for our flights from 25th October 2020 – 28th February 2021 will be available at or below £29.99 one way per person.

These fares are available on our website to book now.

easyJet holidays for the winter 20/21 season will be available to book tomorrow.

We’re doing all we can to support our customers during these uncertain times and we thank you for your continued custom.