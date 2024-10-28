Heavy rain makes it difficult to rescue a man in São Jorge

The rescue of the man who got lost at the end of yesterday afternoon in Levada do Rei and left the trail, falling from a height of five meters and ending up in a difficult to access place, in the São Jorge area, has not yet been completed.

A total of seven members of the Santana Volunteer Firefighters and 12 from the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters spent the night trying to rescue him, but the heavy rain that fell on the site made the entire operation difficult.

At this moment, (reported at 7.50am this morning) firefighters are already transporting the victim, but have not yet reached the main road.

Apparently, the man has a suspected fracture in his leg.

