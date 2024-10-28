Firefighters try to rescue a man who went off the track and fell in São Jorge

A 59-year-old man, who was walking along a levada in São Jorge (Santana), apparently went off the recommended trail and fell five meters. A rescue operation started around 7pm last night.

The victim is in a difficult to access area and is believed to have been the one who called for help. Apparently, he has a suspected fractured leg.

On the way to the site are the Santana Volunteer Firefighters and the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters.

The heavy rain that is felt in the area could make the rescue operation difficult.

