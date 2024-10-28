Showers and wind in Madeira, which will be strong on the north coast and light in Funchal

The aurport seemed to run well yesterday evening, but this morning flights are finding it hard to land, and waiting for an opportunity.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) predicts, for this Monday, in Madeira, generally very cloudy skies and showers, more frequent and intense on the northern slopes and highlands of the island of Madeira, especially until mid-morning.

The wind will blow moderately (25 to 35 km/hour) from the north/northeast, sometimes strong (up to 45 km/hour), with gusts of up to 70 km/hour, in the highlands, in the extreme east and west of Madeira Island and on the island of Porto Santo.

For the Funchal area, the forecast points to periods of very cloudy skies, the possibility of light showers and light winds (less than 15 km/hour).

Regarding the state of the sea, on the North coast we will have waves from the north/northeast with 3 to 3.5 meters and on the South coast waves from the southern quadrant with 1 to 1.5 meters.

Air temperatures will range between 18 and 24 degrees in Madeira and between 19 and 23 degrees in Porto Santo.

The sea water temperature will be around 23/24ºC.

