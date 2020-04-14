The strong maritime agitation that is felt in the Madeiran archipelago prevented the luxury yacht ‘Genesia’ from anchoring in Funchal. At this moment, the vessel is off Santa Cruz, apparently, waiting for the weather to improve.

It should be remembered that berthing in the Region is not allowed unless they are destined for supply, which will be the case with the luxury Italian yacht. The vessel is able to comfortably accommodate 10 people, spread over six cabins. To these are added 5 cabins for the 9 members of the crew. The yacht arrives in the Region after leaving Saint Marteen, in the Caribbean.

It should be remembered that an alert was issued due to the strong maritime unrest , which is in effect until 6 am on Wednesday, with precaution being recommended to vessel owners or shipowners.

From DN