Escape from bad weather made ‘Mein Schiff 1’ return to Porto do Funchal

Today’s stopover at the Port of Funchal was not planned. However, bad weather forced ‘Mein Schiff 1’ to return to the Madeiran capital.

As part of the 14-night cruise that the ship is making around the Canary Islands and Madeira, today was a stopover day in Agadir, but to escape the bad weather it encountered on the route, it chose to come to Funchal.

“The ship came from Las Palmas, with 2,826 passengers and 1,024 crew. It stays in Madeira for 19 hours and leaves around midnight, destined for Lanzarote”, informed the Administration of Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

This cruise began on October 29th, in Las Palmas, and ends in the same port on November 12th.

From Diário Notícias

