THE LANDSLIDE HIT A VEHICLE IN FAJÃ DAS GALINHAS (WITH PHOTOS)

A new landslide once again caused damage in Fajã das Galinhas, in Câmara de Lobos. This time, it was a vehicle that was affected, however, there were no injuries reported.

The incident occurred around 9 am today, with the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters traveling to the location at around 10 am to close the road, together with the PSP.

Municipal services are in charge of the incident.

From Jornal Madeira

Fajã das Galinhas is one of the most remote villages on the island, and landslides often block the access for residents.

Like this: Like Loading...