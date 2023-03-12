BATHER IS INJURED WHILE SWIMMING IN THE SEA AT PRAIA FORMOSA

I will just start by saying that this beach is very dangerous to swim if you are not an experienced swimmer. The undercurrents can be very strong and the sea has also been pretty rough today. A professional swimmer lost his life here a few years back, so think twice before taking the risk.

Three other bathers were involved in two other incidents at sea, but all were unharmed and were not transported to hospital.

Funchal Sapadores Firefighters (CBSF) rescued, this afternoon, a person in Praia Formosa, in Funchal, after the swimmer was distressed to be dragged by a more agitated swell. The girl, approximately 20 years old, complained of some abrasions and was in a moment of great anxiety, all motivated by the situation she had just experienced. She was assisted by some bathers and also by members of the Maritime Police, who also alerted the rescue authorities.

The victim was assisted by a pre-hospital team and transported to the hospital in the CBSF ambulance. Two other people were involved in the same episode, but were not injured and did not need assistance from the fire department.

A little later, the CBSF were again called to the scene, but ended up not even reaching Praia Formosa, because the alert was, however, given as null, since the person involved did not want to be transported to the hospital. In all situations, the Maritime Police provided support and took care of the occurrences.

From Jornal Madeira

