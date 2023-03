Concerts for the coming week.

Olá and WELCOME to our WORLD! Join PRIVATE WHATSAPP GROUP:

UPCOMING CONCERTS 13th March – Monday / Segunda-feira Violin Concert (5:30 PM / 17:30) Info: Classical Concert Duo of the greatest romantic pieces for violin – Sibelius Concerto, Grieg Violin Sonata #3 and The Lark Ascending by R.V. Williams Book Now! 14th March – Tuesday / Terça-feira NEW ALBUM – Francisco Lopes (7PM – 8PM) Info: Francisco Lopes will present his brand new album live! Book Now! 15th March – Wednesday / Quarta-feira Chopin Recital (7.15 PM) Info: This Piano Recital will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest composers & pianists Frédéric Chopin!! Book Now! 16th March – Thursday / Quinta-feira Miles Davis Tribute (7PM – 8PM) – Jazz Concert Info: Melro Preto will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest Trumpet players Miles Davis! Book Now! 17th March – Friday / Sexta-feira Morning Garden Classics (11 AM / 11H) Info: Virtuous Trio – Classical Concert at the English Church Gardens – Vivaldi, Mozart, Verdi, Pachelbel, Tchaikovsky among other surprises! Book Now! Concierto de Aranjuez & Paco de Lucia (7PM /19H) Info: Piano Man Concert by Miguel Pires will showcase a repertório inspired : Elton John, Billy Joel, Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley among others. Book Now! 18th March – Saturday / Sabado MAMMA MIA TRIBUTE (6PM – 7PM) Info: This Concert will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest musical of all times – MAMMA MIA!! Book Now! 19th March – Sunday / Domingo Rock Ballads in a Classical Style (7:30 PM – 8:30 PM) Info: This Concert will showcase a repertoire inspired rock songs with a twist of classical arrangements! Book Now!