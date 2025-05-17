At least 4 flights have already diverted

Madeira Airport is suffering setbacks again due to strong winds.

According to air traffic on the Airport’s official website, three planes had to divert this afternoon, with at least one landing at Porto Santo Airport.

The plane that was sent to the golden island, Porto Santo came from Gatwick. The easyJet plane was scheduled to land at 6:40 pm, but so far passengers have not been informed of when they will complete the journey to Madeira.

The other two planes that diverted this afternoon were flights from Geneva, Switzerland, and Katowice, Poland. These two planes were scheduled to land at 5:45 pm. and 7:35 pm., respectively.

Also the TAP Lisbon flight which returned to mainland.

At this point, some aircraft are managing to take advantage of wind breaks and are landing.

The Porto Santo Binter flight managed to eventually land after circulating for over 30 mins. Thanks to Simon Jackson for the screen shot.

Most flights have now managed to land in the last hour.

Like this: Like Loading...