The population of Água de Pena begins to show the first signs of concern, as they see the flames descend the slope towards the airport runway.

The burning smell and smoke are making it difficult to fight the flames.

A resident revealed to JM that the flames hardly reach the homes, as the firefighters are fighting the front on the Água de Pena side. Despite being far away, it is certain that the population came to the streets and is following the fight against the flames. The PSP is already at the site and has closed the circulation between the Golf Course road and the Água de Pena area, in the cemetery area.

The helicopter is also making several discharges, but the wind and smoke have also created some difficulty in fighting the flames.

