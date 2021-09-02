The Pestana Hotel Group opens on September 6th the Pestana Fisherman Village – Boutique Hotel, in Câmara de Lobos.

The Pestana Fisherman Village – Boutique Hotel is located in the heart of the historic center of Câmara de Lobos, and joins the 16 hotel units in the region, the majority being the Pestana Hotels & Resorts brand, a Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels hotel and a Pousada de Portugal .

The inauguration will be attended by Dionísio Pestana, President of the Pestana Hotel Group, Miguel Albuquerque, President of the Regional Government of Madeira, and Pedro Coelho, Mayor of Câmara de Lobos.

From Jornal Madeira