This Sunday, the parish of Faial will once again receive an exhibition of old vehicles.

The event takes place in the car park, next to the multi-sport in Faial, where a few dozen old vehicles will be on display, and between 10 am and 5 pm.

Furthermore, at 4 pm, there will be the traditional return of the relics, through the Karting track.

Remember that the meeting usually brings together the most diverse types of vehicles, from motorcycles to cars and trucks, of all ages, with examples from the parish and municipality, many of which rarely go out to this type of event.

This is already the sixth edition of this event.

From Jornal Madeira