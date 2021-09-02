International Sharing School- Madeira is an International Baccalaureate World School, based in Funchal, with 165 students aged from 3 -16, representing 20+ nationalities, with an average class-size of 15. The language of instruction is English.

We require, as soon as possible, a teacher for integrated Sciences for the Middle Years Programme (students aged 12-16).

If anyone is interested, please contact the school for further details.

www.sharingschool.org

office@madeira.sharingschool.org

+351 291-773218

Caminho dos Saltos No.6, Funchal, 9050-219

mypc@madeira.sharingschool.org (Irene Wensley IB/MYP coordinator)