A woman, whose age has not yet been determined, lost her life this afternoon following a motorcycle accident in Paul da Serra.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, together with the Public Security Police are at the scene, where, according to the reader who sent us the photographs, the health delegate has already declared the death.

From the images, it is possible to see that the vehicle suffered a major impact and was completely destroyed.

