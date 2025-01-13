I Liga: Nacional surprises and beats FC Porto at Choupana

Nacional beat FC Porto 2-0 this Sunday in a match corresponding to the 17th round of the I Liga.

The game resumed after being interrupted after 14 minutes on January 3rd due to heavy fog, and Nacional took an early lead this afternoon.

In the 17th minute, Dudu headed in a move designed on the right side of the Madeiran attack.

Later, in the 44th minute, another goal for Tiago Margarido’s team, following a corner kick also taken from the right. Zé Vítor jumped higher than the entire blue and white defense and made it 2-0.

Despite seeming surprising, Nacional’s advantage ended up being entirely deserved, against a rather apathetic FC Porto that appeared at Choupana during the first half.

In the second half, Vítor Bruno’s team appeared more active in the search for a goal, but the black and whites managed to hold on to their advantage until the end, having at least one good chance to make it 3-0.

