João Pedro Pais is already in Santa Cruz and invites the public to attend tonight’s concert

Musician João Pedro Pais was received, early this afternoon, by vice-president Élia Ascensão and councilor Dúlio Freitas, who were joined by a group of workers, who are fans of the artist.

“The singer’s visit to the local authority’s Great Hall served as an opportunity for Élia Ascensão to express her pleasure in hosting João Pedro Pais’ project at the Santo Amaro Festival, and took advantage of the moment to invite everyone to join us tonight for the concert that will take place at 10:30 pm, and which will be followed by a fireworks display, set up on the three piers of Praia das Palmeiras”, said the local authority in a statement issued to the press.

In a few brief words, the singer and composer said it was a pleasure to return to Madeira, renewing the invitation for tonight’s concert.

Sound tests are currently taking place on the stage located in Praça Padre Patrocínio Alves.

Note the day od Santo Amaro iscWednesday, and tomorrow night is the religious parade.

Wednesday is a bank holiday in all of Santa Cruz, so anything government, the banks and post office, along with schools will be closed.

Like this: Like Loading...