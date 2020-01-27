Just shows what total scum we have living on this beautiful island.

Cátia Fernandes, a resident of Gaula, used the social network Facebook to share her indignation at the frequent case of poisoning, which has occurred in the aforementioned parish and which in the space of 5 months has already taken the life of three of her pets.

“We live in a rotten, mediocre society, without principles and values ​​… we are surrounded by toxic people and nothing, NOTHING is done to stop these attitudes !!

Laws are required but what about resources ??? There are no suspects … ‘we can do nothing !!’

And there we received the long-awaited court order, always hoping that something can be done so that we can find the person responsible … result: CASE ARCHIVED FOR LACK OF EVIDENCE !!! ”accused in a Facebook post.

The dogs were properly vaccinated and had a chip, now, Cátia Fernandes just wants justice done in the face of the situation.

Taken from Jornal Madeira