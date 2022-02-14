‘Francisco Franco’ students create beach ashtrays

The students of the Professional Health Aid Technician course at the Francisco Franco Secondary School recently participated in a plastic expression workshop, which took place at the Henrique e Francisco Franco Museum, with a view to creating beach ashtrays.

As part of the ‘Blue School’ project, the activity of creating ashtrays, from the recycling of metal cans with acrylic paints, aims to respond positively to the ‘beta hunt’ action.

The ashtrays are intended for smoking bathers and will be offered on a beach in Funchal.

It is estimated that cigarette butts take 5 to 12 years to disappear from the environment.

Aware of the dangers of cigarette butts, students call for the promotion of more sustainable attitudes and behavior through the adoption of a beach ashtray for tobacco waste.

From Diário Notícias

