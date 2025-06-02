ADN warns of “uncontrolled” entry of cars into Madeira

The ADN Party – National Democratic Alternative (ADN) warned today about what it considers to be a “lack of control over the entry of motor vehicles into the RAM”.

In a press release, ADN quotes an activist, Otília Sousa, who identifies herself as a customs secretary at Funchal Customs, who reports that “during 2024, 12,094 vehicles entered the RAM, while only 2,360 left by the same sea route”.

In other words, “a balance of 9,734 more cars on this geographically limited island of ours”, explains the party.

“Already in 2025, between January 1 and May 31, 4,749 vehicles have already entered the market, the vast majority of which are new cars and intended for rent-a-cars”, indicates the ADN, calling on the competent authorities to inspect them, “in order to assess the number of cars that each company has in service, whether they have a place to park them and what is done with cars that reach a high number of kilometers and are no longer rented”.

“The alarming rate of vehicles entering Madeira Island is becoming unbearable in terms of traffic, as well as the high flow of cars in our mountains, with the consequent pollution and destruction of our natural areas that should be better protected by those who have this responsibility”, concludes the ADN.

The party also considers it important to take into account the number of cars that are scrapped, so that we can finally have an idea of ​​the number of cars that are circulating in the RAM”.

From Diário Notícias

