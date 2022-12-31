A Happy New Year to You All

Wishing you all a very happy new year and again thank you for all the support throughout the year.

A few photos below of the cruise ships in the bay and port of Funchal, there will be 7 in total to see in the new year with us, the other two are on their way…. 🤗🎉🤗

This is the view I will have of the fireworks tonight, if the weather stays kind, Miradouro das Neves.

Have a great time all wherever you are celebrating.

Remember that in Park Santa Catarina tonight there is a party with Elton John tribute and DJ after the fireworks, and music and entertainment before from 10pm.

