Spanish people show “fight against fire” in Madeira through video

The Spanish Air Force’s 43rd group shared a video on social media showing how the fight against the flames in Madeira is being carried out.

The caption explains that the targets yesterday, Thursday, the first day of the intervention, were the steepest areas and the most difficult for the ground combat teams to access. In the images, it is possible to see the affected areas that were targeted by the water discharges from these aerial resources.

On the day they arrived in Porto Santo, they left a message on social media, demonstrating their commitment.

