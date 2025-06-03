Flights to Madeira with occupancy rate above 80%

Despite a slight decrease compared to the previous year, the occupancy rate of aircraft flying to and from airports in the Autonomous Region of Madeira remained high in the first quarter of 2025, standing at 82.3%.

In the data for the first three months of 2025 for the different modes of transport, published by the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM), Madeira Airport recorded 82.7% and Porto Santo Airport 72.7%. However, in the same period of 2024, the occupancy rates were higher, standing at 84.5%, 85.0% and 73.1%, in the same order.

As reported yesterday by DIÁRIO, regional airports recorded a passenger movement of around 1,142.1 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, which corresponds to a positive year-on-year variation of 6.7%. Madeira Airport contributed to this growth, with an increase of 7.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, while Porto Santo Airport recorded a decrease of 6.7%.

Finally, with regard to air cargo, there was an overall decrease of 8.9% at the Region’s airports, compared to the first quarter of the previous year. This variation was due to the sharp reduction in goods loaded (-45.2%), as goods unloaded showed a year-on-year growth of 10.3%.

From Diário Notícias

