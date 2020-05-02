The Autonomous Region of Madeira has not recorded new cases of covid-19 infections for eight consecutive days, according to data from IASAÚDE that were revealed a few moments ago.

Specifically on the transmission chain in Câmara de Lobos, “in addition to 32 positive cases, 738 tests were carried out, all with negative results”.

The numbers leave evidence that “we have a pandemic in Câmara de Lobos, which is under control and that is why we decided to end the sanitary fence”.

The words are from Bruna Gouveia, at the usual daily press conference to report on the evolution of regional numbers, resulting from infection by the virus.