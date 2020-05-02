The sailing ship ‘Club Med 2’ will pass off Madeira in the late afternoon of this Saturday, but there is no scheduled stopover at the regional ports.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this cruise ship spent about a month at sea off Martinique, in the Caribbean Sea. During this period, more specifically on March 27, a ‘Club Med 2’ crew member infected with Covid-19 had to be evacuated by helicopter and transported to a Fort-de-France hospital for treatment. On April 23, the sailboat made a brief stop in Martinique and sailed the same day to Toulon, on the Mediterranean coast of France. At the moment this crossing of the Atlantic is ending.