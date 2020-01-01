Three passengers, who were aboard three cruise ships at anchor off Funchal, required medical rescue between the end of yesterday and this morning.

Aboard the Maltese flag ‘Saga Sapphire’ was an 86-year-old woman with a dislocated shoulder at 6:35 pm. On the Bermuda-flag ‘Aurora’ was a 77-year-old man suffering from heart disease who had to be rescued by 10:22 pm. Finally, the third medical rescue, at 10:03 am, concerned a 74-year-old passenger on the Amera who was suspected of having a heart attack.

Taking into account the positioning of the ships, the Instituto de Socorros a Náufragos was triggered for the rescue, with the victims disembarking at the Funchal quay, where they were already waiting for ambulances of the Portuguese Red Cross and the Funchal Firefighters, previously alerted.

The Maritime Police took over the incident.

Photo from Adrian Blandy, from Reids Garden Apartments.