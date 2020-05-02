The cough was the most common symptom in the 86 positive cases of Covid-19 detected in Madeira to date. This was one of the information provided by the vice president of IASaúde, Bruna Gouveia, at the press conference that is taking place. Cough was a symptom reported in 69% of positive cases in the Region, followed by headache and fever in 51% of situations.

Other symptoms reported in the positive cases detected in Madeira were generalized weakness (16%) and breathing difficulties (14%).

Of the 86 positive cases 47 have fully recovered leaving 39 active cases on the Island.

From DN