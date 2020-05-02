The regional secretary of Economy, Rui Barreto, admitted today, in an interview with RTP-Madeira, that restaurants and bars may open this May.

Asked if this sector could open in the next fifteen days, Rui Barreto did not commit to a date, but said that “it is possible that this could happen”.

It may be within fifteen days or until the end of the month. “Our horizon is to open this in May,” he mentioned.

Remember that, since the state of emergency, restaurants are only allowed to operate for the takeaway service.

On the other hand, the regional secretary for the economy admitted that the regional credit line of 100 million euros can be strengthened, in view of the high demand, it is having.

Regarding the use of masks, he said repeatedly that it will be mandatory, but he only confirmed fines for those who do not use them on public transport. It was supported by the national decree that provides for fines that can go up to more than 300 euros. Regarding the remaining situations in which the regional government obliges, such as inside closed commercial spaces, he said nothing about whether people not wearing masks will be fined.

