As of Monday, with the transition from a state of emergency to a state of calamity, the buses of the ‘Horários do Funchal’ group will start to fulfill the Saturday timetable, with reinforcement during peak hours, which corresponds to an increase in the frequency of travel, which until now has been reduced to Sunday operating hours. Another change is the passengers’ obligation to wear a mask on board.

A note released yesterday by the road transport group informs that “it will resume, from the end of this week, the total offer on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, and will monitor working days, with the possibility of readjustments”. The schedules can be checked on the company’s website .

“With this reinforcement and with the increase of the maximum capacity to two thirds of the capacity, also starting on Monday, we believe that we will respect the guidelines of the health authorities”, reads the same note from the administration of ‘Horários do Funchal’ , which also calls on passengers to “comply with the mandatory use of a mask or visor when entering and whenever they remain on the bus, ensuring their health and that of everyone”. “Avoid being prevented from traveling, as well as the presence of police entities. We will do ours, do your part, and help reduce the likelihood of exposure to the Covid-19 virus ”, he concludes.

From Diário Notícias