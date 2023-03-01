Nine dogs rescued from an abandoned house in Fajã da Ovelha

Two adult dogs and seven puppies were rescued by Associação Ajuda a Alimentar Cães from an abandoned house in Fajã da Ovelha, in Calheta.

According to the association, the animals were “alone in this abandoned house” and the adult female dogs had fleas.

Ajuda a Alimentar Cães admits that it cannot cover all the expenses and asks for help with the treatments of the animals, leaving the NIB on its Facebook page.

The baby dogs will be available for adoption soon.

The two adult female dogs will be sterilized with the support of the Calheta City Council.

