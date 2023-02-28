Entrance to the Cabo Girão Viewpoint will be paid from the 6th of March

“With the process of charging entrance to Cabo Girão in the process of being concluded, it is informed that, from next Monday, the 6th of March, access to that space will be paid”, says a note sent by the Regional Secretariat of Finance.

However, Madeirans and Porto-Santenses can continue to enjoy free access to the viewpoint, simply by registering in advance on the SIMPLIFICA platform – https://simplifica.madeira.gov.pt  – where access to residents of the Region will be provided by a card certifying residency.

The resident card can be printed or stored electronically.

If there is any difficulty in the registration process, the support line can be contacted through 800 29 90 90, which is open from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Children up to 12 years old are exempt from any payment, so they do not need to present their resident card.

This charge for entrance to the Miradouro do Cabo Girão is part of the policy of preserving and making the most of Regional Public Heritage and aims to enhance and protect one of the most representative tourist attractions in the Region.

From Diário Notícias

    1. Nicky
      Well the only of knowing is you going over their and stay for long week in the place and wait and see if anything happens . Compared with London you go out and you can be burgled and killed with a killed with a knife or even gang kidnapped or burgled and in the en you return back in a coffin or naked back home . Witch one is worse .🤣

      Reply

      1. Isabel
        We have been coming to Madeira for many years, we love the Island and the Madeiran people. I was pointing out whether having to pay might deter pick pockets from working in the area of Cabo Girao.
        Your strange comment about kidnap, burglary and knife crime in London as well as your remark seemingly comparing a choice between being robbed on holiday or attacked in some way at home is just bizarre.

        Reply

  2. Going to a website to register for a resident card seems redundant to me since all residents of Portugal must carry IDs indicating they are residents. My card clearly shows that I am a resident of Funchal which seems to me to be sufficient especially since it has my picture. Just my two cents!
    Skip

    Reply

    1. ID cards don’t say where people reside. It may say where people were born but not where they live which is a different thing.

      Reply

