Entrance to the Cabo Girão Viewpoint will be paid from the 6th of March

“With the process of charging entrance to Cabo Girão in the process of being concluded, it is informed that, from next Monday, the 6th of March, access to that space will be paid”, says a note sent by the Regional Secretariat of Finance.

However, Madeirans and Porto-Santenses can continue to enjoy free access to the viewpoint, simply by registering in advance on the SIMPLIFICA platform – https://simplifica.madeira.gov.pt – where access to residents of the Region will be provided by a card certifying residency.

The resident card can be printed or stored electronically.

If there is any difficulty in the registration process, the support line can be contacted through 800 29 90 90, which is open from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Children up to 12 years old are exempt from any payment, so they do not need to present their resident card.

This charge for entrance to the Miradouro do Cabo Girão is part of the policy of preserving and making the most of Regional Public Heritage and aims to enhance and protect one of the most representative tourist attractions in the Region.

From Diário Notícias

