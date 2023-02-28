CIVIL PROTECTION WARNS OF EMERGENCY MEANS CIRCULATING BETWEEN 3 MUNICIPALITIES IN THE CONTEXT OF TRAINING

The Civil Protection warns of the fact that, between the 1st and 3rd of March, a large influx of aid means will be circulating between the municipalities of Câmara de Lobos, Funchal and Machico in emergency status with sound warnings, and driving at speed sometimes, there is no cause for alarm on the part of passers-by.

Circumstance that occurs within the scope of training in the area of ​​defensive ambulance driving, in which the practical component is carried out on public roads, simulating a real occurrence, under the responsibility of the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM.

From Jornal Madeira

