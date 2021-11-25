Antigen Covid Testing

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

It has not been easy to schedule antigen tests in the Region as, in some cases, there are no vacancies, queues are permanent and pharmacies only accept appointments for the next week and in others there is no delay. And suddenly everything gets complicated for those who have frequent social engagements and a busy life. Having to do tests every 48 hours – because some require it – is work.

The uproar is not greater because several companies bet on the comfort of their employees and customers and many promoters of events guaranteed test at the door.

Those who dictated the rules cannot be surprised by the critical reports and the finding expressed in our survey placed on the digital platform.

Poll by Diario Notícias

Showing results at time of posting.

Has antigen testing been easy since the regional government announced new pandemic control measures?

Yes, everything is well organized 19 %
No, chaos is installed 49 %
No, the lines are huge 28 %
Yes, but the proof takes time 4 %
Survey Results

A large majority detect anomalies in a millionaire system for those who entered the healthcare business and which has only one collective merit: diagnosing more cases each day. So it’s no wonder that more than 100 have appeared yesterday.

Strange is the rate of death by covid, in a double dose, several days in a row, always with associated comorbidities. Is it just a coincidence? Were they vaccinated? Are there common features in the diagnoses performed?

From Diário Notícias

At the moment the tests are not free for tourists and even semi residents.  I have many friends living here, or have properties here and come and go, and if they don’t have a utente number they will not get a free test, so are refusing to have it done, and totally agree with them.

It looks like the pop up tents are letting visitors have a free test, but I think this could also be hit and miss.

Also residents are only entitled to one free test a week, where if they want another one within 7 days they are asked to pág, as one resident has already tried this and was told they can’t get one till after 7 days.

So still many problems with the testing, and many people will refuse.

The next days will be interesting, and we will get an idea of how many places will check for both vaccine and test.

 

Previous ArticleDiário Notícias Tests The New McDonald’s Drive-Thru
Next ArticleNature Watchers collect “ghost net” in Garajau Reserve
Tobi Hughes

13 Responses

  1. If they would allowed tourists to perform a Antigen test at their hotel,with the tests we get in Mass from the UK for free. Followed by reporting result to the NHS,followed by a text message to confirm negative test .. That will take huge pressure off tourists.. save the government money.. and free up space for residents of Madeira! Has this been suggested to those in charge?

    Reply

  2. An own goal requiring visitors to pay for weekly testing. Many will now cancel leading to much more economic impact than would have resulted from giving free tests. Not very thoughtful or clever.

    Reply

  3. I’m laughing at the mismanagement because otherwise I will be depressed. Sad to see Madeira like this. Yeah, you can’t make a test mandatory for all, require it weekly to do pretty much any activity people normally do when visiting a country, then charge 15-20 euros per test. At times like this, we see the hell of bureaucracy.

    Reply

    1. As much as this is fuss for tourists (my self included) I really do feel sorry for the residents. I’ve chosen to come here. The residents have no choice to put up with this. The most frustrating thing about it is there is a solution for tourists. I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve got 10 boxes, of 7 tests. Instead I need to join a que (of potential symptomatic infected people) to get the same test which I have, if I’m even able to get a test.

      Reply

      1. Why have you got 10 boxes equating to 70 tests.!! This is hoarding of the absolute worst kind and an abuse of the system.Shameful. No wonder the NHS is haemorrhaging money and operations being delayed.

        Reply

        1. My work gave me a box a fortnight. You want to sue my half a billion pound company? Send me your details and go ahead. Don’t talk bollox before you know the whole story! Idiot!

          Reply

  4. Well, lets see – I received information from our Hotel that we should check with Antigen before we travel to cover some time on Madaia and that they are willing to help to get a new Test… Hopefully it will work 🙁 We thinking about cancel.

    Reply

  5. As above, I can do a lateral flow test to check I’m negative in on departure, get to hotel, ask hotel for advice on nearest tests, then go and queue. As a visitor, I don’t mind paying but, like everyone else, sick of queuing, potentially with people who are postitive. Is the social distancing goung to be observed un sich a queue? No, no more than it was in July when we needed tests to come home.

    Reply

  6. What a nightmare – I am so glad I took the very reluctant decision to cancel my planned holiday to Madeira. Madeira has for many years been my favourite holiday destination. I will return when sanity returns.

    Reply

  7. Not getting much help from our hotel, we walked up to the Lido this morning and the tent was closed ‘operational problems’ took the bus into town but the queue there was so long there was no way I could stand that long! Going back up to the Lido for 2pm to see what’s going on. Not holding my breath though!

    Reply

  8. We are cancelling our holiday of 8 weeks again We have plenty of NHS tests we could bring with us
    But your country not accepting them
    We also have had booster covid vaccine
    This is going to ruin tourist coming, yes would pay but it seems not available so don’t see how we can come
    Have the authorities thought this through, yes we can show valid covid certificates which renew online every 30 days, but there aren’t enough lateral flow kits available for tourists
    We love Madeira coming for over 20 years 3 times a year
    Take care everyone
    Rosemarie Smith
    Cornwall UK

    Reply

  9. We have cancelled our Christmas and new year in Madeira. But thanks to tui we have been able to swap to Fuerteventura. Hopefully back next summer.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: