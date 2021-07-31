The planes have already restarted to land and take off from Madeira International Airport, where movement was restricted for a few hours due to the strong wind that forced some flights to diverte or return to origin.

According to the information available on the Aeroportos da Madeira website, two arrivals were cancelled, an easyJet plane coming from Lisbon and a Binter Canárias plane coming from Tenerife Norte.

The operation was interrupted at 13:43 and resumed around 16:15, having landed eight aircraft until 18:25.

The situation affected four connections, namely the Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt, two easyJet flights from Lisbon and Gatwick (London), which diverged to Porto Santo, and also a Binter Canary Islands flight from Tenerife.

Forecasts by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) indicated periods of cloudy skies for today, with little cloudiness on the southern slopes of Madeira.

The wind was predicted to be light to moderate from the northeast, “sometimes blowing strong, with gusts up to 60 km/hour in the extremes east and west.

The IPMA adds that it would be moderate to strong, with gusts up to 70 km/hour, in the highlands.

All flights from Porto Santo finally managed to get to Madeira, at arounf 5.30 pm

