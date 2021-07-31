The number of young people who, throughout this day, went to Madeira Tecnopolo, where the vaccination campaign for young people aged 12 and over, reached 1,207. To be more precise: 368 in the age group from 12 to 14 years old and 839 in the age group from 15 to 17 years old.

But the total number of people who went to the vaccination center in Funchal reached 2,036.

The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, who monitored the entire process during the morning, said that the adherence of children to vaccination “is a demonstration of the maturity of the Madeiran population”.

From Diário Notícias