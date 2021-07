Madeira registered today 22 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

There are another 23 recovered. There are 242 active cases, of which 90 are imported cases and 152 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 6 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 60 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira